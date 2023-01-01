Premagic is an AI-powered photo distribution platform for event marketing. Premagic is designed to enhance social media engagement and maximize sponsors' return on investment (ROI) for events. The platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the process of capturing, organizing, and distributing event photos on social media platforms.

网站： studio.premagic.com

