WebCatalog

Omniconvert

Omniconvert

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：omniconvert.com

使用 WebCatalog 上“Omniconvert”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra

网站： omniconvert.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Omniconvert”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

RingLead

RingLead

ringlead.com

Competishun

Competishun

competishun.com

Sankalp Bharat

Sankalp Bharat

sankalpbharat.com

Statsig

Statsig

statsig.com

Metrilo

Metrilo

metrilo.com

PsyPost

PsyPost

psypost.org

Linear

Linear

linear.app

Intentwise

Intentwise

intentwise.com

LoneScale

LoneScale

lonescale.com

Truckstop

Truckstop

truckstop.com

Pactly

Pactly

pactly.com

Measured

Measured

measured.com

产品

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.