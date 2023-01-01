WebCatalog

网站：revlitix.com

Revlitix is a performance automation platform designed for Go-To-Market (GTM) teams. By harnessing advanced statistical models, it streamlines analytics processes and enables daily data-driven decisions for sales and marketing units. With Revlitix, GTM teams gain comprehensive insights into effective strategies, optimizing resource allocation by identifying revenue gaps and preventing costly errors. Fast-growing companies like Azuga, Vanco, and Aware have achieved consolidated GTM oversight, rectified substantial revenue leakage, and enhanced the ROI of their multi-million-dollar GTM setups in just 30 days.

