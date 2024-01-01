WebCatalog

UXReality

UXReality

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：uxreality.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“UXReality”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

UXReality is an inclusive AI-powered app for creating your own universe of user behavior data. It has all mobile behavior tracking features such as heatmap, gaze plot, emotions, voice, scroll and click flows recordings with webcam Eye Tracking, Emotion Measurement, and Surveys.

目录:

Productivity
用户研究软件

网站： uxreality.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“UXReality”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

您可能还会喜欢

CoolTool

CoolTool

cooltool.com

UXCam

UXCam

uxcam.com

Capturly

Capturly

capturly.com

Smartlook

Smartlook

smartlook.com

Instabug

Instabug

instabug.com

MetaVoice

MetaVoice

themetavoice.xyz

Essense

Essense

essense.io

Enablex

Enablex

enablex.io

Vowel

Vowel

vowel.com

RealEye

RealEye

realeye.io

Session Rewind

Session Rewind

sessionrewind.com

methinks

methinks

methinks.io

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.