Websites are complex. They are essential to the image and growth of your company, and to the privacy and trust of your customers. But websites have so many dynamic parts and pages that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of them all the time. ObservePoint’s Web Governance platform automates the scanning of your website; from the highest traffic pages and user paths to the dark corners of your company’s web presence. ObservePoint gives you the ability to see what’s performing below acceptable standards, trace it back to the source, and quickly see a path to improvement. Ensure privacy compliance standards, validate landing pages, confirm data tracking, clearly see your entire marketing tech stack, validate your ecommerce engines, and much more. ObservePoint presents the reality of what’s happening on your website and gives you a clear map to make it even better.

