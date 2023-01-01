Nosto
未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog。
网站：nosto.com
使用 WebCatalog 上“Nosto”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Nosto enables online brands to deliver authentic, relevant, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint, across every device. As an AI-powered Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) designed for ease of use, Nosto empowers brands to build, launch, and optimize compelling digital experiences without the need for dedicated IT resources or a lengthy implementation process. Leading brands in over 100 countries (such as Paul Smith, Kylie Cosmetics, Muji, Dermalogica, Centric Brands, and Princess Polly) use Nosto to grow their businesses and delight their customers. Nosto supports its clients from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Kaunas, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Salzburg, Sydney, and Helsinki.
网站： nosto.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Nosto”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。