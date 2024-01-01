Nikkei ScoutAsia

ScoutAsia is a corporate data and news service, powered by the Financial Times Group and Nikkei Inc. The ScoutAsia subscription provides up-to-the-minute data, news and context on more than 800,000 companies across more than 20 countries in East Asia, South Asia and ASEAN. Its databases allow subscribers to build detailed corporate profiles, gain insights and contexts, and stay informed of companies of interest.

