News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a permanent HD archive that dates back to 2010. This includes national and cable networks as well as syndicated and local market coverage. News Exposure maintains the highest quality and most complete audio and video archive library so that we can provide you with clips that aired minutes ago or years ago. News Exposure is the leader in Spanish language broadcast monitoring, providing the widest local and national coverage available. News Exposure provides reports (including Nielsen audience numbers and Nielsen Radio numbers), TV clips, radio clips, and Internet clips, as well as transcripts in Spanish, English and other languages.

