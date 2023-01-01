Map Dynamics is now Map D - the easiest solution to sell out and produce your next event​. Make booth sales a breeze and cross complicated event logistics off your to-do list with Map D. All the event planning features you need to manage and execute any kind of event in the easiest solution available.

