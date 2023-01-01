WebCatalog

Mailtastic

Mailtastic

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：mailtastic.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Mailtastic”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees'​ email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the full marketing potential of their email signatures, thereby expanding their marketing initiatives and connecting with new potential customers. Book a demo today to see how you can start unlocking revenue with email signature marketing.

目录:

Business
E-Signature Software

网站： mailtastic.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Mailtastic”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

DocuSign

DocuSign

docusign.com

DocHub

DocHub

dochub.com

Zoho Sign

Zoho Sign

zoho.com

Adobe Acrobat Sign

Adobe Acrobat Sign

adobe.com

Bonsai

Bonsai

hellobonsai.com

Dropbox Sign

Dropbox Sign

hellosign.com

SignEasy

SignEasy

signeasy.com

Formstack

Formstack

formstack.com

WiseStamp

WiseStamp

wisestamp.com

Mail Butler

Mail Butler

mailbutler.io

Signaturely

Signaturely

signaturely.com

signNow

signNow

signnow.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.