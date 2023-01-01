Mailtastic
Mailtastic allows you to centrally manage your employees' email signatures and extend them with marketing banners to transform daily email traffic into a powerful marketing channel. Mailtastic is trusted by customers of all sizes around the world, including Fortune 500+ businesses, to harness the full marketing potential of their email signatures, thereby expanding their marketing initiatives and connecting with new potential customers. Book a demo today to see how you can start unlocking revenue with email signature marketing.
