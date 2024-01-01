IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer behavior and retail networks while working with thousands of retail brands across the country. We offer multiple paths to insight for our customers: self-service SaaS, project-based consulting, API integration, and enterprise data sharing. On the SaaS side, our flexible self-service platform enables researchers to drill down into exactly the insights and reports they need on any location they are studying. For enterprises who have attained data maturity, we enrich location data at industrial scale and employ highly-specialized analysts to craft novel solutions to business problems through proprietary statistical methods.

目录 :

网站： idealspot.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“IdealSpot”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。