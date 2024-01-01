WebCatalog

IdealSpot

IdealSpot

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：idealspot.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“IdealSpot”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

IdealSpot has spent the last eight years aggregating consumer and retail market data to build the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and geographically granular map of the US retail market available in the world. On top of our data foundations, we have developed expertise in the analysis of consumer behavior and retail networks while working with thousands of retail brands across the country. We offer multiple paths to insight for our customers: self-service SaaS, project-based consulting, API integration, and enterprise data sharing. On the SaaS side, our flexible self-service platform enables researchers to drill down into exactly the insights and reports they need on any location they are studying. For enterprises who have attained data maturity, we enrich location data at industrial scale and employ highly-specialized analysts to craft novel solutions to business problems through proprietary statistical methods.

目录:

Business
Location Intelligence Software

网站： idealspot.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“IdealSpot”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

Smappen

Smappen

smappen.com

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

您可能还会喜欢

Quiver Quantitative

Quiver Quantitative

quiverquant.com

Zoho DataPrep

Zoho DataPrep

zoho.com

Hermix

Hermix

hermix.com

Beauhurst

Beauhurst

beauhurst.com

Lystloc

Lystloc

lystloc.com

Humanitec

Humanitec

humanitec.com

Healthgrades

Healthgrades

healthgrades.com

Websays

Websays

websays.com

ConnectQR

ConnectQR

connectqr.ai

FLYDE

FLYDE

flyde.io

Mozart Data

Mozart Data

mozartdata.com

xMap

xMap

xmap.ai

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.