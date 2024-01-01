SeekStorm
SeekStorm is a Search as a Service. Our search API offers web-scale, real-time, full text, instant search for your data and documents. SeekStorm is a Crawler as a Service. A high-performance, focused crawler turns any website into JSON docs with structured data 20x speed and 200x payload compared to Lucene 30x more queries & docs per $ spent than other SaaS
