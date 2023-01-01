Google Merchant Center
吸引更多客户并在 Google 上免费展示您的产品。 人们每天在 Google 上购物超过 10 亿次。借助 Merchant Center 帐户，您可以免费向 Google 添加您的产品。当客户在 Google 搜索、地图、YouTube 等上寻找类似您的产品时，您的商家信息就会出现。
网站： google.com
