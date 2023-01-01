Google Ads
Google Ads（以前称为 Google AdWords）是由 Google 开发的在线广告平台，广告商可以出价向网络用户展示简短的广告、服务产品、产品列表或视频。它可以在 Google 搜索（Google 搜索网络）等搜索引擎的结果中以及非搜索网站、移动应用和视频（Google 展示广告网络）上投放广告。服务按照按点击付费 (PPC) 定价模式提供。 Google Ads 是 Alphabet Inc 的主要收入来源，2019 年贡献了 1,348 亿美元。
网站： ads.google.com
