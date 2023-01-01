Google Analytics
未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上“Google Analytics”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Google Analytics 是 Google 提供的一项网络分析服务，用于跟踪和报告网站流量，目前作为 Google Marketing Platform 品牌内的一个平台。 Google 在收购 Urchin 后于 2005 年 11 月推出了该服务。截至 2019 年，Google Analytics 是网络上使用最广泛的网络分析服务。 Google Analytics 提供了一个 SDK，允许从 iOS 和 Android 应用程序收集使用数据，称为 Google Analytics for Mobile Apps。 Google Analytics 可能会被浏览器、浏览器扩展、防火墙和其他方式阻止。
网站： marketingplatform.google.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Google Analytics”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Yandex Metrica
metrica.yandex.com
Google Podcasts
podcasts.google.com
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Slides
google.com
NordPass
nordpass.com
Google Ads
ads.google.com
Google Drawings
drawings.google.com
ScrapingBee
scrapingbee.com
Google Sheets
google.com
Google News
news.google.com
Apple TV+
apple.com
Google Messages
messages.google.com