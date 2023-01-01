WebCatalog

网站：marketingplatform.google.com

Google Analytics 是 Google 提供的一项网络分析服务，用于跟踪和报告网站流量，目前作为 Google Marketing Platform 品牌内的一个平台。 Google 在收购 Urchin 后于 2005 年 11 月推出了该服务。截至 2019 年，Google Analytics 是网络上使用最广泛的网络分析服务。 Google Analytics 提供了一个 SDK，允许从 iOS 和 Android 应用程序收集使用数据，称为 Google Analytics for Mobile Apps。 Google Analytics 可能会被浏览器、浏览器扩展、防火墙和其他方式阻止。

