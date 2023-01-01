Eventmaker
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and after each of your events but throughout the year. Whether you manage corporate events, trade shows or community gatherings, we help you streamline the organization of your multiple events while maximizing engagement. **Key Figures** - 3M+ users - 2,300 events managed on the platform in 2022 - 500+ clients - 60 Staff - 14 years of experience
