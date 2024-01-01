Careerminds
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Careerminds”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Careerminds is a global outplacement and career management partner that cares about you, your employees, and your company’s brand. We combine cutting-edge technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching, which allows us to deliver customized services to anyone, anywhere at a lower cost than traditional firms. We promise to support participants throughout the whole process by working with them until they are placed in a new, meaningful role. Getting your employees back to work is our mission and our guarantee.
网站： careerminds.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Careerminds”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。