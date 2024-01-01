Careerminds

Careerminds

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：careerminds.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Careerminds”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Careerminds is a global outplacement and career management partner that cares about you, your employees, and your company’s brand. We combine cutting-edge technology with personalized, one-on-one career coaching, which allows us to deliver customized services to anyone, anywhere at a lower cost than traditional firms. We promise to support participants throughout the whole process by working with them until they are placed in a new, meaningful role. Getting your employees back to work is our mission and our guarantee.
目录:
Business
Outplacement Providers

网站： careerminds.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Careerminds”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Thrive

Thrive

thrivemycareer.com

您可能还会喜欢

Folks

Folks

mwsserver.com

Lingo Live

Lingo Live

lingolive.com

Mento

Mento

mento.co

Thrive

Thrive

thrivemycareer.com

Growth Tools

Growth Tools

growthtools.com

Coach Simple

Coach Simple

coachsimple.net

Eventmaker

Eventmaker

eventmaker.com

Textdrip

Textdrip

textdrip.com

SkillSkan

SkillSkan

skillscan.com

Placewit

Placewit

placewit.com

Satchel One

Satchel One

teamsatchel.com

Excelerated

Excelerated

excelerated.co

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.