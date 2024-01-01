Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Switchbar - Browser picker | Product Hunt
WebCatalog

Denodo

Denodo

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：denodo.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Denodo”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

We enable organizations to connect to all of their data in real-time. Denodo is the leader in logical data fabric powered by data virtualization providing data access, data governance, and data delivery capabilities across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources without moving the data from their original repositories. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI. The Denodo Platform offers an active data catalog for semantic search and enterprise-wide data governance, industry-leading smart query acceleration powered by AI, automated cloud infrastructure management for multi-cloud and hybrid deployments, and embedded data preparation capabilities for self-service yet well-governed and secure analytics. Denodo provides a unique approach to data integration and management not found in any other technology. Denodo customers reported: 83% increase in business user productivity 67% reduction in data preparation effort 65% decrease in data delivery time vs. ETL resulting in a three-year benefit of $6.8M, ROI of 408%, and payback within six months.

目录:

Business
Data Virtualization Software

网站： denodo.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Denodo”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Data Virtuality

Data Virtuality

datavirtuality.com

CData Connect Cloud

CData Connect Cloud

cdata.com

您可能还会喜欢

Xplenty

Xplenty

xplenty.com

env0

env0

env0.com

Botco.ai

Botco.ai

botco.ai

Druva

Druva

druva.com

Lytics

Lytics

lytics.com

Couchbase

Couchbase

couchbase.com

Saturn Cloud

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Snowflake

Snowflake

snowflake.com

Talend

Talend

talend.com

Costimize

Costimize

costimize.io

SparkPost

SparkPost

developers.sparkpost.com

探索

Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.