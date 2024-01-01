Cognician

Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interface is chat-based and interactive and guides employees to adopt new ways of thinking and take action for personal development, team collaboration, innovation, and productivity.
