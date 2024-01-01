Project Management Institute

Project Management Institute

网站：pmi.org

We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
Business
Training & Development Companies

网站： pmi.org

