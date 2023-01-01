WebCatalog

With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver insights that are more accurate, sustainable and impactful to the business. With ChannelMix, you’ll achieve complete visibility and control of marketing spend, goals, ROI and more - without needing to learn how to query or code. - ChannelMix requires no SQL or coding knowledge — our team manages and repairs data connections for you. Clients have seen up to a 90% decrease in time to prepare data for analysis with ChannelMix. - All data is stored in a dedicated data warehouse (Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery) managed for you by the ChannelMix team. We take the data management burden off your team. - ChannelMix integrates with the BI or visualization tool of your choice: Tableau, Google Data Studio, Power BI, Looker, Yellowfin and more. With our quick-start dashboards, you can have a reporting solution up and running in less than 3 days. - The platform is supported by a 100% US-based team. Clients receive account management and data support with same-day response.

