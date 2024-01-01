Botbiz
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：botbiz.io
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Botbiz”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Grow your business faster with a better WhatsApp Business API solution: * Easy Chatbot Builder * Bulk Broadcast * Shared Team Inbox * Template Messages * User Input-Flow * Team Member * Webhook Workflow * Webform Integration * SMS & Email Integration * Auto-responders Integration * WooCommerce Integration * Shopify Integration * Botbiz API End-points * Manage & Segment Subscribers * Ecommerce Store * Outbound Webhook
目录:
网站： botbiz.io
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Botbiz”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。