Userbot
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: userbot.ai
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Userbot trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Userbot in an AI-powered Customer Experience Platform made by humans for humans. Thanks to the power of our proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, you are able to offer an immersive and omnichannel experience through our Conversational AI interfaces and Digital Humans. Automating the conversations between companies and people, we provide you with a unique tool for your Customer Service, Sales, and Marketing team as well.
Danh mục:
Trang web: userbot.ai
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Userbot theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.