Powerful Search Made Easy SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. We offer end-to-end software solutions ranging from managed hosted Solr infrastructure on the backend to advanced and personalized site search on the frontend. SearchStax Managed Search - Fully-Managed Solr Service in Any Cloud .SearchStax Managed Search is a fully-managed SaaS solution that automates, manages and scales Solr infrastructure in public or private clouds: • Implement faster with less risk • Focus resources on building better search • Spend less time managing and supporting Solr SearchStax Site Search - Make Website Search Easy. SearchStax Site Search delivers advanced, modern and personalized search for your website or custom application. Improve the search experience, Increase customer satisfaction and conversions, and reduce no-result searches. Deliver exceptional site search experiences: • Best-In-class search experience for your website • Actionable search insights for managers and executives • Self-service tools for the Marketing team • Quick implementation for Developers We are headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a distributed team located around the world.

