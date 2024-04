Hawksearch is an Artificial Intelligence driven personalized search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business across all industries. Our goal is to ensure brands have innovative tools to deliver an accurate, relevant search experiences enabling users to find the relevant results for their needs in context, no matter the device, platform, or language. Having completed over 800+ implementations, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search experiences through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals. Hawksearch's advanced machine learning and automation handle all the reactive and day-to-day monitoring allowing your team to focus on the big picture solution. Our conversion analyzer is built to understand your customer's keywords and convert them into phrases contained in your data. With built in metric families and libraries, you no longer need to have hundreds of synonyms to handle unit of measure and other metrics.

