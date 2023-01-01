Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog? Tải WebCatalog cho macOS và Windows.
Nâng cao trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries cho Mac và PC trên WebCatalog.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Trang web: oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.
Có thể bạn sẽ thích
Cambridge Dictionary
dictionary.cambridge.org
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
HowToPronounce
howtopronounce.com
Jisho
jisho.org
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Forvo
forvo.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Lingvo Live
lingvolive.com