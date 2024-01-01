Promolayer is a lightweight and SEO friendly popup builder that focuses on abandonment prevention, lead generation and conversion rate optimization with in-depth a/b testing tools. At 1/10th the size of other popup tools, we won't slow you down. Promolayers popups are mobile first and responsive. The builder includes over 350 templates and in-depth A/B testing tools to enable rapid iteration and conversion rate growth on the responsive designs. The Promolayer platform includes cutting edge features such as mobile friendly exit-intent and back button capture to prevent abandonment. Promolayers features include: Many types of popups: Fullscreens, Popups, Banners, Bars, spin-to-win coupon wheels. True responsive popups. Automatic coupon generation with many platforms. Countdown timers. Intro animations for elements. 30+ segmentation and targeting rules. 10+ triggering methods. Email followup features. Analytics and charting. In-depth A/B testing. Much more. Promolayer can help you: - Prevent abandonment. - Grow your email list. - Get more value from each visitor. - Notify customers. - Create campaigns that don't annoy users with many timing and segmentation options. - Rapidly iterate on A/B tests for constant improvement. - Create FOMO. - Increase AOV.

