Mokkup.ai is a product that simplifies the dashboard design process. Our tool helps users create dashboard wireframes before building in Power BI, Tableau or other data visualization tools. Mokkup.ai has been developed keeping in mind the excessive demands for a BI dashboard wireframing tool that specializes in effective visual communication between business teams and developers. One can create stunning dashboard wireframes in minutes using this tool without any expertise. The unique features of mokkup include : 1. 100+ pre built templates across various industry domains 2. Customizable charts and visuals with simple drag and drop functionality 3. Rich selection of themes and color palette 4. Live preview of your dashboard in visualization tools - Tableau/PowerBI 5. Ability to embed wireframes on blogs / website helping analysts build and showcase their portfolio 6. Easily foster teamwork, enhance decision-making, and streamline working together with interactive commenting features.

Danh mục:

Productivity
Other Analytics Software

