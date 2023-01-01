WebCatalog

Mailsoftly

Mailsoftly

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: mailsoftly.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Mailsoftly trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Mailsoftly is a free email marketing tool designed to send personalized emails and newsletters to your contacts. We guarantee your email marketing success. For this purpose, we offer free white glove customer support and consultancy for your first email campaign. In this session, we walk through importing your contacts, creating a personalized email campaign, sending it and then analyzing its success together. Only after you experience the effectiveness yourself, we talk about pricing options. The affordable, user friendly and personalized email sending software, Mailsoftly presents such main features : Contact Segmentation Email List Personalized Email Bulk Action Detailed Statistics Transactional Email Email Design Email Templates Email Automation Email Testing Email Parser Email Collector

Danh mục:

Business
Email Marketing Software

Trang web: mailsoftly.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Mailsoftly theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Zoho Campaigns

Zoho Campaigns

zoho.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Freshsales

Freshsales

freshworks.com

ConvertKit

ConvertKit

convertkit.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.