Mailazy
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: mailazy.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Mailazy trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send messages via simple HTTP REST APIs or via easy SMTP integration and abstracts away the complexities of sending transactional emails. Stop worrying if your transactional emails made it to customers' inboxes, and focus on what’s curial like building great products and growing your business. Let Mailazy take care of email delivery to your customers’ inbox effectively. Get access now!
Danh mục:
Trang web: mailazy.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Mailazy theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.