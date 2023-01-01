Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send messages via simple HTTP REST APIs or via easy SMTP integration and abstracts away the complexities of sending transactional emails. Stop worrying if your transactional emails made it to customers' inboxes, and focus on what’s curial like building great products and growing your business. Let Mailazy take care of email delivery to your customers’ inbox effectively. Get access now!

Danh mục :

Trang web: mailazy.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Mailazy theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.