GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect to spreadsheets in cloud drives, or connect databases from other sources such as Airtable or Notion. With GRID, you can stop bouncing between tools and do all your analysis, visualization, and data sharing from within a single product. GRID combines the power of spreadsheets, presentation software, and text editors on one beautiful surface. We’re building a tool that makes data work easier and more accessible for everyone. GRID suggests relevant chart types as you work, and can even help you figure out the right formulas to use with our fully integrated, GPT-3 powered formula copilot. GRID is the future of numbers. Sign up & start GRID for free at www.grid.is.

