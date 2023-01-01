“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and hybrid event solutions for companies, organizers and leading trade bodies in Asia and China, including Amazon, Apple, HKTDC, Alibaba, Reed and many more. With features such as the interactive exhibition hall, dynamic exhibitor booths, online registration forms, webinars, and interactive conference stages, we are the go-to service for organizations wishing to broaden their audience into the Asia Pacific regions. EventX is formerly known as EventXtra.

