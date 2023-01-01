WebCatalog

Webex

Webex

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog? Tải WebCatalog.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: webex.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Webex trên WebCatalog cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages

Trang web: webex.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Webex theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Session

Session

session.com

Rakuten Sports

Rakuten Sports

sports.rakuten.com

Sequel.io

Sequel.io

sequel.io

WebinarGeek

WebinarGeek

webinargeek.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

LiveWebinar

LiveWebinar

livewebinar.com

InEvent

InEvent

inevent.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

Sessions.us

Sessions.us

sessions.us

Certain

Certain

certain.com

Sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.