WebCatalog

Capturi

Capturi

Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.

Sử dụng ứng dụng web

Trang web: en.capturi.com

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Capturi trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.

Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.

Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.

Value-creating conversations start here. As the leading platform for conversation analysis in Scandinavia, Capturi converts customer conversations into concrete and measurable value using AI and advanced machine learning algorithms. Having analyzed more than 30 M customer conversations from more than 200 brands, Capturi proves that companies using conversation analysis can achieve...: - 20-40% increase in customer satisfaction by focusing on improving the dialogue with customers - 15-25% optimization of operations by automating manual tasks and minimizing knowledge gaps - 30% improvement in customer retention rates by identifying which winback strategies work for your department Capturi's AI-powered platform is used and trusted by customer centers within larger Scandinavian organizations, such as: Salling Group, Norlys, Coop, Folkspel, Whiteaway, and 3.

Trang web: en.capturi.com

Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Capturi theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.

Lựa chọn thay thế

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Gong.io

Gong.io

gong.io

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

fireflies.ai

Salesloft

Salesloft

salesloft.com

Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai

chorus.ai

Allego

Allego

allego.com

Balto

Balto

balto.ai

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

Có thể bạn sẽ thích

Enthu.ai

Enthu.ai

enthu.ai

EvaluAgent

EvaluAgent

evaluagent.com

Balto

Balto

balto.ai

Laxis

Laxis

laxis.com

Trip.com

Trip.com

trip.com

wand

wand

wand.ai

Groove

Groove

groovehq.com

Metrilo

Metrilo

metrilo.com

Appointeze

Appointeze

appointeze.com

Symbl.ai

Symbl.ai

symbl.ai

ImpactFactors

ImpactFactors

impactfactors.net

11Alive

11Alive

11alive.com

Khám phá

WebCatalog Desktop

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.