BotUp is a revolutionary new AI chatbot software that will help you convert your visitors into paying customers. It allows you to integrate an intelligent conversational chatbot with your Website, Facebook, WhatsApp, Slack, and SMS without technical expertise or development knowledge. You can use our easy-to-navigate dashboard to create and customize a bot in minutes. 1) Choose from our library of pre-built templates 2) Customize your bot with personality traits, responses, and more! 3) Add the chatbot to your site 4) Watch as the magic happens! Chatbot Software by 500apps.

Danh mục:

Productivity
Phần mềm nền tảng Bot

