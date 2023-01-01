WebCatalog

Fish Squad

Fish Squad

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web üzerinde oynat

Web Sitesi: poki.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Fish Squad çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Fish Squad is a two versus two battle game in which you play as an armed fish! Your goal is to shoot the enemy as many times as possible without dying too often yourself. For each time you defeat an enemy your team gets one point. Score more points than the other team in 90 seconds to win the match! With every match you win, you will gain experience points and a surprise can. With the experience points you can upgrade your favourite fish, while the cans can contain new fish for you to unlock! There's 14 different characters to unlock, each with their own speciality and weapons. Try to unlock them all and see which one fits you best. Can you become the deadliest catch in Fish Squad?

Web Sitesi: poki.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Fish Squad ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Keşfet

WebCatalog Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.