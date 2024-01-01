Alternatifler - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Hindistan'ın en büyük Yiyecek Teslimatı, Yemek ve Restoran Keşif Hizmeti. Daha fazla insan için daha iyi yiyecek.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats, Uber tarafından 2014 yılında başlatılan ve merkezi San Francisco, Kaliforniya'da bulunan bir Amerikan çevrimiçi yemek siparişi ve teslimat platformudur.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc., 2013 yılında Stanford öğrencileri Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang ve Evan Moore tarafından kurulan, isteğe bağlı olarak hazırlanan bir Amerikan yemek dağıtım hizmetidir. AY Combinator destekli bir şirket olan DoorDash, talep üzerine restoranlardan yemek teslimatı sunmak için lojistik...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc., müşterileri yerel restoranlarla buluşturan, çevrimiçi ve mobil olarak hazırlanmış bir Amerikan yemek siparişi ve dağıtım platformudur. Şirketin merkezi Chicago, Illinois'tedir ve 2004 yılında kurulmuştur. 2019 itibarıyla şirketin Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki 3.200 şehirde ve 50 ey...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Yiyecek. Anladık. Hepimizin favorileri var. Deliveroo ile en sevdiğiniz yerel restoranların ve paket servislerin doğrudan kapınıza teslim edilmesini sağlayın. Her şey menüde. KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King ve Subway gibi ulusal düzeyde sevilen zincirlerden yerel yemeklere ve en sevdiğiniz pake...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Çevrimiçi rezervasyon yapın, restoran müşterilerinin yorumlarını okuyun ve ücretsiz yemekler için puan kazanın. OpenTable, kaliteli restoranlara yönelik gerçek zamanlı bir çevrimiçi rezervasyon ağıdır.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates, restoranda hazırlanan yemeklerin ve diğer ürünlerin yerel teslimatını sunan bir Amerikan şirketidir. Şubat 2019 itibarıyla, Postmates 2.940 ABD şehrinde faaliyet göstermektedir. Hizmet, envanterleri ve tüketici talebini eşleştirmek için cep telefonu uygulamalarına ve bunların Küresel Konu...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet son kilometre teslimatlarını yönetmeyi kolaylaştırır. Sezgisel yönlendirme, gönderim, gerçek zamanlı izleme, analiz ve daha fazlası.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Just Eat ile yemek sipariş etmeniz yeterli! Bugün pizza, suşi veya vejetaryen ister misiniz? Hızlı bir şekilde veya paket olarak teslim edilen favori yemeklerinizin tadını çıkarın.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
En iyi yerel restoranlardan teslimat ve paket servisi. Kahvaltı, öğle yemeği, akşam yemeği ve daha fazlası güvenli bir şekilde kapınıza teslim edilir. Artık teslim alma ve temassız teslimat olanağı sunuyor.
Seamless
seamless.com
Sorunsuz, teslimat veya paket servisi için yiyecek sipariş etmenin en kolay yoludur. Hangi ruh halinde olursanız olun, her ne ruh halinde olursanız olun, ona sahipsiniz. Menü yok, telefon görüşmesi yok, kendinizi tekrarlamak yok. Seamless, Grubhub Inc. marka portföyünün bir parçasıdır.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice, en sevdiğiniz yerel pizzayı sipariş etmenin en kolay yoludur. Milyonlarca pizza severi ülke çapındaki binlerce pizzacıyla buluşturuyoruz.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat'teki 2300'den fazla yerel restorandan çevrimiçi paket siparişi verin. Pizza, suşi ve çok daha fazlasını kapınıza teslim edin!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Yakınınızdaki en iyi restoranlardan evinize teslim Allo Resto'nun yeni adı Just Eat ile! Şimdi sipariş ver!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
İsteğe bağlı lojistik motoru. Gerçek bir isteğe bağlı teslimat yönetimi yazılımıyla siparişinizi güçlendirin. Gönderim, rota planlama, kurye yönetimi; hepsi isteğe bağlı operasyonunuza göre uyarlanmıştır.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow, restoranların aç müşterilerini doyurmasına yardımcı olan komisyonsuz bir çevrimiçi sipariş sistemi ve yemek siparişi uygulamasıdır.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode, gıda işinizde devrim yaratmanıza olanak sağlar. Artık müşterileriniz ister masadan, otel odasından ister tesisinizin herhangi bir yerinden sipariş vermekle kalmıyor, aynı zamanda size çevrimiçi ödeme yapabiliyor, eşzamanlı siparişler verebiliyor ve müşterilerinizi kesinlikle mutlu edecek çeş...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho, toptan gıda tedarikçileri ve mekanları için lider çevrimiçi sipariş yazılımıdır. Toptan yiyecek siparişini basit ve stressiz hale getirmek için Fresho'yu kullanın.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com, bağımsız restoranların dijital varlıklarını güçlendirmek için kullandıkları hepsi bir arada platformdur. Domino's, Chick Fil-A ve SweetGreen gibi büyük markaların teknoloji ve pazarlama süper güçlerini bağımsız restoranlara veriyor. Platform, web sitelerinden çevrimiçi siparişe, e-posta p...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Restoran büyüsünü gerçekleştiren teknolojiyle tanışın. BentoBox, web sitesi tasarımından çevrimiçi sipariş ve ödeme çözümlerine kadar dünya çapındaki restoranların müşterileri ve çalışanları için daha iyi deneyimler yaratmasına yardımcı olur.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX, çevrimiçi yemek siparişi, rezervasyon ve hediye kartı satın alma işlemlerini sağlamak için tasarlanmış bir çevrimiçi restoran yazılımıdır.