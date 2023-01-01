SkyGeni
Web Sitesi: skygeni.com
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data from CRM, Conversational Intelligence and LMS with deep context and deliver very sophisticated insights 10x faster (in less than 4 weeks) and at less than 10% of the cost of building custom reporting solutions.
