Alternatifler - Just-Eat.fr
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats, Uber tarafından 2014 yılında başlatılan ve merkezi San Francisco, Kaliforniya'da bulunan bir Amerikan çevrimiçi yemek siparişi ve teslimat platformudur.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc., 2013 yılında Stanford öğrencileri Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang ve Evan Moore tarafından kurulan, isteğe bağlı olarak hazırlanan bir Amerikan yemek dağıtım hizmetidir. AY Combinator destekli bir şirket olan DoorDash, talep üzerine restoranlardan yemek teslimatı sunmak için lojistik...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc., müşterileri yerel restoranlarla buluşturan, çevrimiçi ve mobil olarak hazırlanmış bir Amerikan yemek siparişi ve dağıtım platformudur. Şirketin merkezi Chicago, Illinois'tedir ve 2004 yılında kurulmuştur. 2019 itibarıyla şirketin Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki 3.200 şehirde ve 50 ey...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Yiyecek. Anladık. Hepimizin favorileri var. Deliveroo ile en sevdiğiniz yerel restoranların ve paket servislerin doğrudan kapınıza teslim edilmesini sağlayın. Her şey menüde. KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King ve Subway gibi ulusal düzeyde sevilen zincirlerden yerel yemeklere ve en sevdiğiniz pake...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates, restoranda hazırlanan yemeklerin ve diğer ürünlerin yerel teslimatını sunan bir Amerikan şirketidir. Şubat 2019 itibarıyla, Postmates 2.940 ABD şehrinde faaliyet göstermektedir. Hizmet, envanterleri ve tüketici talebini eşleştirmek için cep telefonu uygulamalarına ve bunların Küresel Konu...
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Just Eat ile yemek sipariş etmeniz yeterli! Bugün pizza, suşi veya vejetaryen ister misiniz? Hızlı bir şekilde veya paket olarak teslim edilen favori yemeklerinizin tadını çıkarın.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
En iyi yerel restoranlardan teslimat ve paket servisi. Kahvaltı, öğle yemeği, akşam yemeği ve daha fazlası güvenli bir şekilde kapınıza teslim edilir. Artık teslim alma ve temassız teslimat olanağı sunuyor.
Seamless
seamless.com
Sorunsuz, teslimat veya paket servisi için yiyecek sipariş etmenin en kolay yoludur. Hangi ruh halinde olursanız olun, her ne ruh halinde olursanız olun, ona sahipsiniz. Menü yok, telefon görüşmesi yok, kendinizi tekrarlamak yok. Seamless, Grubhub Inc. marka portföyünün bir parçasıdır.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice, en sevdiğiniz yerel pizzayı sipariş etmenin en kolay yoludur. Milyonlarca pizza severi ülke çapındaki binlerce pizzacıyla buluşturuyoruz.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Just Eat'teki 2300'den fazla yerel restorandan çevrimiçi paket siparişi verin. Pizza, suşi ve çok daha fazlasını kapınıza teslim edin!
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow, restoranların aç müşterilerini doyurmasına yardımcı olan komisyonsuz bir çevrimiçi sipariş sistemi ve yemek siparişi uygulamasıdır.
Allset
allsetnow.com
Allset is a marketplace connecting local eateries & coffee shops with local takeout diners. It provides restaurants with best-in-class online ordering and loyalty rewards solutions to attract and retain new customers without paying high commissions. Customers use Allset for fast & easy pickup, disco...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
EasyOrder
easyorderapp.com
Introducing EasyOrder - Your All-in-One Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Solution for Restaurant Success! Unlock the full potential of your restaurant business with EasyOrder, the comprehensive platform designed to attract new customers, retain loyal patrons, and boost revenue like never before. S...
Ordermyfood
ordermyfood.io
Ordermyfood has been designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive menus and clear options that are easy to understand for both restaurant owners and customers. It allows customers to customize their orders, add special requests, and make payments through their phones with ease. The platform generate...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promote your restaurant on a custom website
Foodiv
foodiv.com
Foodiv provides online food ordering system created by the industry’s best engineers. It helps integrate food ordering system for restaurants in just matter of minutes. We also provide QR code Menus, customer mobile app for contactless ordering and convenient ordering experience along with an engagi...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
LevelUp
thelevelup.com
LevelUp, Boston, Massachusetts merkezli start-up SCVNGR tarafından oluşturulan bir Amerikan mobil sipariş ve mobil ödeme platformudur. 25 Temmuz 2018'de LevelUp'ın çevrimiçi yemek dağıtım platformu Grubhub tarafından 390 milyon ABD doları karşılığında satın alınacağı açıklandı.