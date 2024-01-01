WebCatalog

Alternatifler - Fooji

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

UpViral'in çekilişleri ve ödülleri, işletmenizi çevrimiçi ortamda büyütmenin en hızlı yoludur. Trafik oluşturun, listenizi büyütün ve aboneleri müşterilere dönüştürün.

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

Mobil'de, Facebook'ta ve web'in herhangi bir yerinde yayınlanacak Çekilişler, Yarışmalar ve Kampanya uygulamalarını kolayca oluşturmak için Heyo'yu kullanın.

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Wishpond, pazarlamacıların açılış sayfaları ve yarışmalar oluşturmasını, potansiyel müşterileri takip etmesini, e-posta göndermesini ve daha fazlasını kolaylaştırıyor.

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam bir büyüme pazarlama platformudur. İşinizi büyütecek harika kampanyalar yürütmenize olanak sağlıyoruz.

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

İlgi Çekici Yarışmalar ve Çekilişler Düzenleyin. Sosyal medya takipçilerini artırın, bülten abonelerini artırın, yeni potansiyel müşteriler yakalayın, hedef kitlenizle etkileşime geçin, web sitesi trafiğini artırın ve çok daha fazlasını yapın.

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman, birden fazla sosyal medya kanalı aracılığıyla hediyeler oluşturmaya ve yönetmeye yönelik bir SaaS platformudur. Kullanıcıların Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord ve Twitch'te içerik yayınlamasına olanak tanıyan çapraz platfo...

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

Özel etkileşimli pazarlama kampanyaları oluşturmak için ShortStack'i kullanan binlerce Fortune 500 markasına, reklam ajansına ve küçük işletmeye katılın. Özelleştirilebilir yarışmalar, çekilişler, testler, hashtag hediyeleri, yorum girilebilen yarışmalar, açılış sayfaları, açılır pencereler ve daha...

AppSorteos

AppSorteos

app-sorteos.com

App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.

Sweeppea

Sweeppea

web.sweeppea.com

Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...

Strutta

Strutta

strutta.com

Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...

Launchpad6

Launchpad6

launchpad6.com

Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...

Fastory.io

Fastory.io

fastory.io

Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...

Contest Domination

Contest Domination

contestdomination.com

Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.

Rewards Fuel

Rewards Fuel

rewardsfuel.com

Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...

RandomPicker

RandomPicker

randompicker.com

RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.

Tellody

Tellody

tellody.com

Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter

rafflecopter.com

Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...

Giveaway.com

Giveaway.com

giveaway.com

Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...

Upland Second Street

Upland Second Street

lab.secondstreet.com

Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...

Zoniz

Zoniz

zoniz.com

Zoniz Proximity Platform, şirketlerin müşterilerle lokasyona dayalı etkileşim kurma şeklini basitleştiren yenilikçi bir pazarlama aracıdır.

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

Socialshaker, pazarlamacılara Facebook'ta, cep telefonunda veya web sitesinde sosyal medya ile yarışmalar ve hediyeli oyunlar düzenlemeleri için 30 mekanizma sunar.

Cool Tabs

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

Pazarlama kampanyalarınızı sosyal ağlarda ve web sitenizde yönlendirerek potansiyel müşteriler yaratın. Sosyal ağlarınızı izleyin ve Sosyal Dinleme, Marka İzleme ve gerçek zamanlı içerik iyileştirme gerçekleştirin. - Uygulamanız, web siteniz veya sosyal ağlarınız aracılığıyla basit etkileşimli içeri...

Qualifio

Qualifio

qualifio.com

Qualifio, büyük markaların ve medyanın 50'den fazla şablonlu etkileşimli format (sınavlar, yarışmalar, anketler, testler, animasyonlu oyunlar vb.) aracılığıyla dijital kanallarda hedef kitlelerle etkileşime geçmesini sağlar. Platform, GDPR'ye sıkı sıkıya bağlı kalarak, müşterinin daha geniş veri zen...

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

Kendi yönlendirme programınızı veya ortaklık programınızı oluşturmak ve takip etmek için tak ve çalıştır yazılımı. Dünya çapındaki pazarlamacılar tarafından 1 numara seçildi. HubSpot tarafından resmi olarak onaylanmış tek yönlendirme yazılımı. 👉 Sürükle ve bırak kampanya oluşturucumuzu kullanarak p...

Woorise

Woorise

woorise.com

Woorise, viral hediyeler ve yarışmalar, açılış sayfaları ve anketler ve testler gibi ilgi çekici formlar oluşturmanın en kolay yoludur. Woorise, küçük işletmelerin bir hedef kitleyle bağlantı kurmasına, potansiyel müşteriler toplamasına ve satışları tamamlamasına yardımcı olur.

Woobox

Woobox

woobox.com

Etkileşimi Arttıran Deneyimler Başarılı yarışmalar, çekilişler, anketler, kuponlar, formlar ve daha fazlasını kolayca oluşturun ve çalıştırın.

ViralKit

ViralKit

viralkit.io

Yapay Zeka Destekli Yarışma ve Çekiliş Aracımızla Sosyal Etkinizi Artırın. Geleneksel yarışmaların, hediyelerin ve çekilişlerin sınırlarını aşın! Takipçileri, beğenileri, müşterileri ve etkileşimi hızla artırmak için yapay zekanın gücünden yararlanın.

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep, çekilişler, yarışmalar ve hediyeler oluşturmaya yönelik araçlar içeren viral bir pazarlama platformudur.

Keşfet

WebCatalog Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.