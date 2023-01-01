WebCatalog

Альтернативы - Matecat

Murf AI

murf.ai

Переходите от текста к речи с помощью универсального генератора голоса с искусственным интеллектом. Поддержка искусственного интеллекта, голоса реальных людей. Создавайте озвучку студийного качества за считанные минуты. Используйте реалистичные голоса искусственного интеллекта Мерфа для подкастов,...

memoQ

memoq.com

memoQ — это собственный пакет программного обеспечения для компьютерного перевода, работающий в операционных системах Microsoft Windows. Он разработан венгерской компанией-разработчиком программного обеспечения memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), ранее Kilgray, поставщи...

XTM Cloud

xtm.cloud

Локализация и распространение материалов в нескольких регионах является сложной задачей. Вам нужно решение для перевода, которое было бы простым, масштабируемым и надежным. Система управления переводами XTM (TMS) поможет вам быстрее и с меньшими затратами доставлять ваш контент, локализованный на не...

Smartcat

smartcat.com

Универсальная платформа, объединяющая предприятия и переводчиков в оптимизированный цикл доставки контента.

Crowdin

crowdin.com

Платформа управления локализацией Crowdin — это технологическое решение для вашей команды. Переведите и обновите контент вашего многоязычного продукта с помощью нашего облачного программного обеспечения.

Transifex

transifex.com

Интегрируйтесь с Transifex для управления созданием многоязычных веб-сайтов и контента приложений. Заказывайте переводы, наблюдайте за ходом перевода и пользуйтесь такими инструментами, как TM.

Lokalise

lokalise.com

Платформа локализации, созданная для роста. Охватите совершенно новую аудиторию пользователей приложений, онлайн-покупателей, веб-браузеров и игроков, предоставляя локальный опыт на их языке, где бы они ни находились.

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Unbabel предлагает услуги многоязычного перевода на более чем 30 языков, чтобы улучшить качество обслуживания клиентов. Узнайте больше о наших решениях для работы с языками!

Weglot

weglot.com

Самый быстрый и простой способ перевести ваш сайт и охватить более широкую аудиторию!

Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...

Redokun

redokun.com

Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...

Bureau Works

bureauworks.com

Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...

Lingohub

lingohub.com

Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...

TextUnited

textunited.com

TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...

Language I/O

languageio.com

Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...

EasyTranslate

easytranslate.com

EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...

