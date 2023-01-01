Альтернативы - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Инструменты тестирования и исследования юзабилити для улучшения качества обслуживания клиентов в Интернете от UserTesting, платформы Human Insight. Программное обеспечение G2 для CX №1 в отрасли.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail помогает вам хранить, анализировать и совместно использовать исследования пользователей в одном месте, что позволяет легко видеть закономерности, узнавать мнения клиентов и решать, что делать дальше. В число наших клиентов входят Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, K...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics позволяет компаниям собирать и действовать на основе информации о клиентах, продуктах, бренде и опыте сотрудников в одном месте.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar — компания по поведенческому анализу, которая анализирует использование веб-сайтов, предоставляя обратную связь с помощью таких инструментов, как тепловые карты, записи сеансов и опросы. Он работает с инструментами веб-аналитики, такими как Google Analytics, чтобы дать представление о том, ка...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Платите по мере использования. Инструмент пользовательского тестирования без подписки или ежемесячной платы. Получите более подробную информацию от нашей группы высококачественных тестировщиков всего за 30 долларов США за тестировщика.
Marker.io
marker.io
Сообщения об ошибках не должны быть сложной задачей. Получайте отзывы клиентов и коллег о веб-сайте в свой любимый трекер ошибок, не сводя разработчиков с ума.
dscout
dscout.com
Платформа качественных исследований dscout использует мобильное приложение и более 100 тысяч активных участников, позволяющих эффективно снимать мгновенное видео и облегчать понимание…
Maze
maze.co
Отличные продукты создаются на основе хороших привычек. Сделайте поиск продуктов непрерывным. Подтверждайте общую картину и повседневные решения по продукту с помощью информации о пользователях, которую может собирать, использовать и действовать вся ваша команда.
Prolific
prolific.co
Самостоятельный сбор данных по требованию. Prolific помогает вам набирать высококачественных участников исследования для участия в вашем исследовании, опросе или эксперименте.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Комплексная SaaS-аналитика. HockeyStack — это аналитический инструмент SaaS, который объединяет данные о маркетинге, продуктах, доходах и продажах для выявления скрытых данных, таких как LTV кампании или уровень оттока клиентов по каждому маркетинговому каналу. Никакой настройки. Никакого кода. ПОПР...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Набирайте пользователей из нашей аудитории, состоящей из более чем 450 000 проверенных потребителей и профессионалов, или привлеките свою собственную аудиторию и создайте базу данных участников для любого типа UX-исследований.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl — это бесплатный инструмент обратной связи для действующих веб-сайтов, такой же, как InVision, предназначенный для статических веб-сайтов. Вы можете получить отзывы от вашего клиента и информацию от вашей команды на действующем веб-сайте или по временной ссылке. Он дает вам возможность редакти...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap помогает вашему бизнесу с помощью своей универсальной платформы обратной связи создавать более качественные и успешные продукты и услуги с помощью отзывов клиентов. Собирайте отзывы пользователей на протяжении всего жизненного цикла разработки продукта. Попробуйте бесплатно.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
UX-исследование сделано правильно. С системой UserZoom UX Insights вы можете копать глубже и быстрее, чтобы обеспечить превосходный цифровой опыт на протяжении всего жизненного цикла разработки продукта.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy — аналитическая компания нового поколения. Комплексная аналитическая платформа GetWhy, основанная на искусственном интеллекте поколения, предоставляет лучшее в своем классе качество потребительской информации с беспрецедентной скоростью и за небольшую часть затрат, которые тратят традиционные...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Создавайте лучший цифровой опыт на основе данных. Быстро и легко тестируйте что угодно — от архитектуры веб-сайтов до разработки прототипов — с помощью нашего набора специализированных инструментов исследования пользователей.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Настройте свой первый пользовательский тест всего за несколько минут и получите первые результаты через несколько часов. Userbrain — это ваш быстрый путь к выяснению того, что работает для вашего продукта, а что нет.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak — это платформа для исследований UX, готовая помочь вам с любыми задачами, которые вы перед ней ставите. Если вы когда-нибудь задумывались, что думают и чувствуют ваши пользователи по поводу вашего веб-сайта, приложения или прототипа, вам больше не нужно гадать. На платформе UXtweak доступно...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Сопоставление исследователей с участниками. Набирайте любую аудиторию участников или находите платные возможности для проведения исследований по любому методу исследования по всему миру.
Discuss
discuss.io
Дискуссия.io, созданный для масштабирования качественных исследований с помощью революционных генеративных идей на основе искусственного интеллекта, является домом для самых любимых в мире инструментов исследования рынка.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Привет, привет, так приятно познакомиться. Мы — Marvin, платформа качественного анализа данных и репозиторий исследований, разработанная, чтобы помочь вам централизовать все знания о клиентах и разрабатывать продукты, ориентированные на пользователя. Благодаря передовому искусственному интеллекту ...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing — это решение для краудтестинга, которое позволяет командам по обеспечению качества, продуктам, пользовательскому интерфейсу, проектированию, локализации и цифровым технологиям тестировать свои продукты и опыт в более чем 189 странах с участием более 90 000 профессионально провере...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Сопоставление исследователей с участниками. Набирайте любую аудиторию участников или находите платные возможности для проведения исследований по любому методу исследования по всему миру.
Userback
userback.io
ПЛАТФОРМА ВИЗУАЛЬНОЙ ОБРАТНОЙ СВЯЗИ С ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕМ №1 Отзывы пользователей [@#!#+$?%] сложны. Вот почему более 20 000 команд разработчиков выбирают Userback для автоматизации, оптимизации и структурирования своих циклов обратной связи, от сбора до закрытия. - Обогатите обратную связь с помощью ко...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate предлагает комплексное решение для обратной связи с клиентами и сотрудниками. Получайте полезную информацию и принимайте решения на основе данных.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO — это ведущий на рынке инструмент A/B-тестирования, который быстрорастущие компании используют для экспериментов и оптимизации коэффициента конверсии.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku — это набор инструментов, которые помогут вам создать высокоэффективный пользовательский опыт с помощью записи посетителей, тепловой карты, виджета обратной связи, A/B-тестирования и т. д.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...