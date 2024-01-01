Альтернативы - Fyre
UpViral
upviral.com
Розыгрыши и вознаграждения UpViral — это самый быстрый способ развития вашего бизнеса в Интернете. Генерируйте трафик, расширяйте свой список и превращайте подписчиков в клиентов.
Heyo
heyo.com
Используйте Heyo, чтобы легко создавать приложения для лотерей, конкурсов и кампаний, которые публикуются на мобильных устройствах, Facebook и в любом месте в Интернете.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond позволяет маркетологам легко создавать целевые страницы и конкурсы, отслеживать потенциальных клиентов, отправлять электронные письма и многое другое.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam — это маркетинговая платформа для роста. Мы даем вам возможность проводить потрясающие кампании, которые развивают ваш бизнес.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Проводите увлекательные конкурсы и розыгрыши подарков. Привлекайте новых подписчиков в социальных сетях, увеличивайте число подписчиков информационных бюллетеней, привлекайте новых потенциальных клиентов, вовлекайте свою аудиторию, увеличивайте посещаемость веб-сайта и многое другое.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman — это SaaS-платформа для создания и управления подарками через несколько каналов социальных сетей. Это кроссплатформенное приложение, которое позволяет пользователям публиковать контент в Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord и ...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo позволяет легко выбирать победителей конкурсов, розыгрышей подарков или розыгрышей, создавать красивую целевую страницу, создавать страницу регистрации на мероприятие, демонстрировать конкурс во время мероприятия, выбирать победителя из социальной сети.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Присоединяйтесь к тысячам брендов, рекламных агентств и малых предприятий из списка Fortune 500, которые используют ShortStack для создания индивидуальных интерактивных маркетинговых кампаний. Создавайте настраиваемые конкурсы, лотереи, викторины, розыгрыши хэштегов, конкурсы с возможностью оставит...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Платформа Zoniz Proximity — это инновационный маркетинговый инструмент, который упрощает взаимодействие компаний с клиентами в зависимости от их местоположения.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker предлагает маркетологам набор из 30 механизмов для проведения конкурсов и розыгрышей игр в социальных сетях на Facebook, мобильных устройствах или на веб-сайтах.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Управляйте своими маркетинговыми кампаниями в социальных сетях и на своем веб-сайте, привлекая потенциальных клиентов. Контролируйте свои социальные сети и выполняйте социальное прослушивание, мониторинг бренда и курирование контента в режиме реального времени. - Расширяйте свою цифровую аудиторию и...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio позволяет крупным брендам и средствам массовой информации привлекать аудиторию по цифровым каналам с помощью более чем 50 шаблонных интерактивных форматов (викторины, конкурсы, опросы, тесты, анимационные игры и т. д.). Благодаря строгому соблюдению GDPR платформа позволяет собирать обширны...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Программное обеспечение Plug-and-Play для создания и отслеживания вашей собственной реферальной или партнерской программы. Признан номером 1 маркетологами по всему миру. Единственное реферальное программное обеспечение, официально сертифицированное HubSpot. 👉 Создайте свою программу за несколько дн...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise — это самый простой способ создавать вирусные розыгрыши и конкурсы, целевые страницы и интересные формы, такие как опросы и викторины. Woorise помогает малому бизнесу общаться с аудиторией, собирать потенциальных клиентов и совершать продажи.
Woobox
woobox.com
Опыт, повышающий вовлеченность Легко создавайте и проводите успешные конкурсы, розыгрыши подарков, опросы, купоны, формы и многое другое.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Повысьте свое социальное влияние с помощью нашего инструмента для проведения конкурсов и розыгрышей на базе искусственного интеллекта. Разрушьте границы традиционных конкурсов, розыгрышей и розыгрышей! Используйте возможности искусственного интеллекта, чтобы резко увеличить количество подписчиков, ...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep — это платформа вирусного маркетинга с инструментами для проведения розыгрышей, конкурсов и розыгрышей призов.