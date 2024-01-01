Альтернативы - Cohere
Claude
claude.ai
Claude — ИИ-помощник нового поколения для решения ваших задач любого масштаба.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
Сообщество искусственного интеллекта строит будущее. Создавайте, обучайте и развертывайте современные модели на основе эталонного открытого исходного кода в области машинного обучения.
scite.ai
scite.ai
scite — это инструмент, помогающий исследователям лучше находить и понимать научные статьи с помощью Smart Citations. Smart Citations позволяют пользователям видеть, как цитировалась научная статья, предоставляя контекст цитаты и классификацию, описывающую, предоставляет ли она подтверждающие или п...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI Voiceover и AI Video Generator. Создавайте свой следующий профессиональный аудиовизуальный контент, не тратя деньги на найм актеров, камер или аудиооборудования.
AfforAI
afforai.com
Ваш второй мозг для максимальной производительности. Afforai — это чат-бот с искусственным интеллектом, который ищет, обобщает и переводит информацию из нескольких источников для проведения достоверных исследований. Добавьте объемные исследовательские документы в стопки требований к соблюдению треб...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn упрощает очистку, маркировку и визуализацию отзывов клиентов — и все это в одном месте. Работает на новейшем искусственном интеллекте.
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
Человеческий интеллект для предприятий. Понимание разговоров и генеративная технология искусственного интеллекта Symbl.ai раскрывают весь потенциал человеческих разговоров — для достижения ваших целей.
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
Единый API для всех ваших потребностей в анализе текста. Tinq.ai — это простой инструмент обработки естественного языка. Это поможет вам легко реализовать анализ текста в ваших проектах.
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
Масштабное извлечение веб-данных Парсинг веб-сайтов, не беспокоясь о выполнении JavaScript, безголовых браузерах или блокировке. Преобразуйте новости и статьи блогов в структурированные данные и многое другое...
Convai
convai.com
Предоставьте своим персонажам человеческие возможности общения в играх и приложениях виртуального мира.