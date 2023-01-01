WebCatalog

99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 99minds is easy-to-use, plug-&-play, cost-effective marketing platform that empowers a marketing team to create campaigns to personalized promotions & build omnichannel customer experience. 99minds empower you to turn your consumers into brand advocates. Create personalized campaigns that excite your customers- generate millions of coupons, data-driven discount codes, referral programs for shoppers, loyalty programs to persuade your patrons to stay, set up automated bundling of products, and location-based promotion. Best For Built for businesses of any vertical and retailers of all sizes on eCommerce platforms like Bigcommerce Shopify, Woocommerce, Salesforce Commerce, MIVA, Cart.com, and Shopware. Integrated with Point of Sales (POS) like Square, Lightspeed, Vend, Heartland Retail, Hike, Runit, Retail Pro. Marketing Automation integration with CRMs, CDP, and Email marketing tools like Hubspot, Active Campaign, Aweber, Segment, Listtrack, Salesforce, Mailchimp, Klaviyo, Sendlane, Sendgrid, Ominsend

Категории:

Business
Loyalty Management Software

