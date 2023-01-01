Cannon Blast
Site: poki.com
Yar har har! Get ready, you landlubbers! It's time ready the cannons and blast off in Cannon Blast! In this action-puzzle game, you play as a pirate looking for treasure. Unfortunately, you keep losing your trusty treasure map! To get it back, you will have to use your cannons to make your way through various dangerous worlds. At the end of each world, there's a final boss waiting for you! These are powerful pirates that will try to keep your treasure map for themselves. You'll have to use your cannons optimally to get past them and show them how a real pirate does things. As you go out searching for treasure, you'll gather your very own crew! You can visit them on your ship and pick your favorite crew-member to play with in game. Let's set sail!
