A leading online ticketing and event management platform trusted by 30% of the Fortune 500. Manage events big and small with ease and keep the spotlight on your brand. Powerful features including email invitations, online registration and RSVP, custom data collection, guest list management, menu preferences, sub-event management, event privacy/exclusivity, drag-and-drop seating charts, check-in, and much more.

Categorias:

Entertainment
Event Planning Software

