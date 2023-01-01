WebCatalog

Momice

Momice

Não tem o WebCatalog Desktop instalado? Baixar o WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar aplicativo de Web

Site: momice.com

Melhore a sua experiência com o aplicativo de computador de Momice no WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Execute aplicativos em janelas sem distrações, com muitas melhorias.

Gerencie e alterne entre várias contas e aplicativos facilmente, sem trocar de navegadores.

Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid events. Working with Momice saves time and allows you to avoid mistakes that occur when you do this all manually. Rooted in the event industry, Momice gained a lot of experience in the past 10 years. This knowledge is shared in webinars, whitepapers, one pagers, infographics and live training courses. Momice features include: - Mail (invitations, confirmations, reminders) - Registration (workshops, extra guests, invitee lists) - Website (custom design, templates, white label) - Interaction (chat, polls, audience questions) - Tickets (ticketing, e-tickets, marketing) - Check-in & badges (contactless) check-in, badge printing) - Statistics (survey, viewer data, results)

Categorias:

Entertainment
Event Management Platforms

Site: momice.com

Aviso: o WebCatalog não é afiliado, associado, autorizado, endossado, nem tem qualquer relação oficial com Momice. Todos os nomes de produtos, logotipos e marcas pertencem aos seus respectivos proprietários.

Alternativas

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Ticket Tailor

Ticket Tailor

tickettailor.com

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Suporte

Empresa

Informações legais

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.