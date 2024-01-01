Escape From School
Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.
Website: poki.com
Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Escape From School op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.
Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.
Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.
Your day at school is finally over, but you've found yourself stuck in detention! How will you enjoy your free time now? There's only one thing to do: Escape the School! Make your way through trap-filled ventilations shafts, classrooms and hallways and don't get caught! Gather as many chocolate bars as you can, you can use these to buy new outfits! Don't worry if you get stuck, there are always power-ups around to help you out! Can you escape the mean principal and make it out of the school?
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Escape From School. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.