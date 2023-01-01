WebCatalog

Pixel Puzzles

Pixel Puzzles

Hebt u WebCatalog Desktop niet geïnstalleerd? WebCatalog Desktop downloaden.

Spelen op het web

Website: poki.com

Verbeter uw ervaring met de desktopapp voor Pixel Puzzles op WebCatalog Desktop voor Mac, Windows en Linux.

Voer apps uit in afleidingsvrije venster met vele verbeteringen.

Beheer en schakel eenvoudig tussen meerdere accounts en apps zonder van browser te wisselen.

Pixel Puzzle is a retro puzzle game in which you have to put the pixels in the right place to form a picture! After accidentally setting of a bomb, Clippy's entire pixel art collection has been scrambled. And he was so attached to it as well! You'll have to help him to put them all back together. With over 200 different puzzles to solve, there's always something to do. You can also admire your pixel art in Disco mode. Don't worry if you get stuck! You can always ask for a helpful hint. Prove that you're a real pixel artist and put Clippy's collection back together!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is niet gelieerd, geassocieerd, gemachtigd, ondersteund door of op enigerlei wijze officieel verbonden aan Pixel Puzzles. Alle productnamen, logo's en merken zijn eigendom van hun desbetreffende eigenaren.

Verkennen

WebCatalog Desktop

Ondersteuning

Bedrijf

Juridisch

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.